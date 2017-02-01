Proposal for Moving Costs
This is a sure-fire way to take rental properties off the market: Make an egregious set of rules that make it impossible for small landlords to operate at a profit level [Murmurs: "Eudaly Proposes Making Landlords Pay Moving Costs," WW, Jan. 25, 2017].
The landlords who own a property or two, usually single-family dwellings, will call a realtor and walk away from the market.
And how does City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly come up with 10 percent as the magic number for limiting rent increases within a 12-month period? Is there any way around this, say, if your expenses go up because of increased taxes, utility rates and repair costs?
—John Retzlaff
Clearly, those of us who haven't raised the rent on any current tenants because we do not want turnover will have to start imposing 9 percent increases yearly to ensure we will have money set aside in case we have to pay moving costs.
This is too bad for renters in Portland. And that includes, sadly, good renters, not just the ones who have been evicted in the past for cause, documented or not.
—"Democratic Thinker"
DOJ and Transparency Laws
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Gov. Kate Brown continuously talk about change, but change never happens ["Keep It Like a Secret," WW, Jan. 25, 2017].
Change starts with demoting or replacing feckless attorneys who cost the state millions of dollars and who create a tremendous sense of mistrust in justice and political leadership.
WW, please continue to look into the advice provided by these lawyers.
—Henry Katz
I have to love Marion County Circuit Judge Claudia Burton, both for the ruling against Department of Justice lawyers and the reference to Get Smart's "Cone of Silence."
—"D Wyatt Gib"
Owners Kicking Out Apartment's Chickens
Thank you, Willamette Week, for reporting on this community's struggle to keep their flock of chickens ["Bye Bye Birdies," WW, Jan. 25, 2017].
Keeping these birds is a vital, beneficial part of the community. Up until the 1950s, many people kept their own poultry because self-sufficiency was necessary. In this economy, it is once again becoming a crucial skill.
—"Jewels"
