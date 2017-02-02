Uber CEO Travis Kalanik has resigned his position on President Trump's Council, after the Independent Drivers Guild launched a petition this morning calling for Kalanik's resignation, in support of immigrants.
As reported by the New York Times, Kalanik spoke with President Trump earlier today and told him he could no longer be a part of his economic advisory council.
"Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda, but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that," he told the New York Times.
In the petition, the group writes that 9 out of 10 of New York City Uber drivers are immigrants, and that about 90 percent of their drivers will be affected by Trump's Executive Order.
"As a company whose success is built on a foundation of hard work by immigrant workers, Uber can and should do better to stand up for immigrants," the petition reads.
In addition to calling on Kalanik to resign his position, the petition calls for Uber to publicly state that drivers will not be penalized for opposing the ban, require in-app tipping to support immigrant workers and make a substantial donation to support non-profits fighting the ban.
Last Saturday, Uber was facing criticism after turning off surge pricing at JFK during a taxi drivers' strike to protest the immigration ban. Many people saw the action as Uber exploiting the strike and trying to profit off the protests, and called users to #DeleteUber. But Uber wrote on Twitter that they had not "meant to break the strike."
Kalanik has since announced Uber will create a $3 million legal defense fund to help drivers with immigration and translation services.
