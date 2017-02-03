An Iranian infant previously unable to reach Portland for heart surgery due to President Donald Trump's travel ban is now being allowed to enter the United States.
As reported by the New York Daily News, Fatemah Reshad will receive a waiver to enter the United States in order to receive a vital heart surgery. New York governor Andrew Cuomo worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to petition for a waiver, and doctors at Mt. Sinai hospital in New York City have agreed to do the surgery for free.
Fatemah was originally scheduled to undergo the surgery at Oregon Health & Science University on Feb. 5.
As reported by Willamette Week's news parter KATU-TV, Fatemah has a heart condition, and needs surgery immediately. The baby's uncle Samad Taghizadeh lives in Portland with her grandparents, who are American citizens.
On Jan. 27, Fatemah and her mother traveled to Dubai, but were not able to make their connecting flight to the United States before Trump issued his executive order.
This evening, the Six Democratic members of the Oregon congressional delegation submitted a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, asking him for a waiver on the travel ban for Fatemah and her parents.
The letter was signed by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader.
It’s not clear whether that letter was sent before or after Cuomo obtained a waiver—or if the Reshad family would have been cleared to travel anyway, after a federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide injunction against the travel ban.
