Veterans groups are up in arms about Gov. Kate Brown's funding proposal for the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs. In November, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 96, dedicating Oregon Lottery funds to veterans. Veterans expected to get at least $31 million during the next two years—$13 million, which they received in the last two-year budget, plus an additional $18 million in new lottery money. Instead, Brown is proposing giving the agency a total of $21 million over two years, in effect underfunding veterans' expected allocation by $10 million. Bryan Hockaday, a spokesman for Brown, says veterans services, unlike other state services, will at least not be cut. "In fact, the governor's budget includes significant new investments in effective veteran services at the local and state level to better leverage veterans' earned federal benefits," he says. Veterans, who total 325,000 in Oregon, aren't buying that. "Gov. Brown's recommendation is clearly contrary to the recent vote of Oregonians," says a Jan. 24 letter from the Oregon Trail Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association. "The vote on Measure 96 was a mandate to supplement, not gut, ODVA's 2017-19 general fund budget."