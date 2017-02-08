Veterans Furious About Gov. Brown's Budget Plan
Veterans groups are up in arms about Gov. Kate Brown's funding proposal for the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs. In November, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 96, dedicating Oregon Lottery funds to veterans. Veterans expected to get at least $31 million during the next two years—$13 million, which they received in the last two-year budget, plus an additional $18 million in new lottery money. Instead, Brown is proposing giving the agency a total of $21 million over two years, in effect underfunding veterans' expected allocation by $10 million. Bryan Hockaday, a spokesman for Brown, says veterans services, unlike other state services, will at least not be cut. "In fact, the governor's budget includes significant new investments in effective veteran services at the local and state level to better leverage veterans' earned federal benefits," he says. Veterans, who total 325,000 in Oregon, aren't buying that. "Gov. Brown's recommendation is clearly contrary to the recent vote of Oregonians," says a Jan. 24 letter from the Oregon Trail Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association. "The vote on Measure 96 was a mandate to supplement, not gut, ODVA's 2017-19 general fund budget."
Airport Creates "Free Speech Zone" to Restrict Protests
The regional government agency operating Portland International Airport is tightening its restrictions on protests. In the wake of demonstrations last month against President Donald Trump's executive order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, the Port of Portland announced Feb. 6 that it will begin requiring a "free speech permit" in advance of protests. The permit will designate a "free speech zone" outside the terminal, which will probably be located on the upper outer roadway. The airport will no longer allow "roving protests," says spokeswoman Kara Simonds. "We had a lot of travelers who had a lot of concerns in light of the protest activities that were taking place." Activist Gregory McKelvey, who has organized anti-Trump protests, including at the airport, calls the new rules absurd. "I don't think groups like mine are going to care much about the mandatory permit," he says.
Richardson's Redistricting Panel Draws Questions
Until Secretary of State Dennis Richardson was elected in November, Oregonians hadn't sent a Republican to statewide office since 2002. Last week, Richardson formed a "Fair Redistricting Task Force" that will consider a different approach for drawing the boundaries of Oregon's congressional and legislative districts. Democrats question what problem he's trying to fix. But as the state's top elections officer, Richardson serves as the fallback decision-maker if lawmakers fail to agree on boundaries. The next boundary redrawing is in 2021, and Richardson's panel is merely kicking around potential approaches. Six of the panel's eight members are white males, making it unrepresentative of the state's population. Richardson's spokesman, Michael Calcagno, says Richardson hopes others will join the panel. "We've extended invites to all major and minor parties," Calcagno says.
