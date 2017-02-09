A federal appeals court today upheld Washington state's challenge to President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, shooting down one argument after another from the President's lawyers.
The ruling means that the nation's borders are open once more to the tourists, refugees and permanent residents who were affected by Trump's Jan. 27 executive order—at least as long as Seattle-based federal judge James L. Robart continues his review of Trump's order, and so long as employees of Trump's Homeland Security Department acknowledge the authority of the judicial branch, which the President has openly sought to undermine.
A panel of three Ninth Circuit Judges—William C. Canby, Richard R. Clifton and Michelle T. Friesland—unanimously denied the government's request for an emergency injunction against Robart's earlier stay on Trump's executive order. (On Monday, the Oregon Department of Justice filed a brief supporting Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's challenge to the travel ban.)
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) was quick to comment on the ruling.
"You keep losing in court. Your thinly-veiled Muslim ban is illegal and it makes us less safe," Wyden told Trump on Twitter.
The Senatorial burn was a response to Trump's own comment on today's ruling: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, has jurisdiction over Oregon and is considered one of the most liberal federal appeals courts in the country.
"The Government has not shown that it is likely to succeed on appeal" with its arguments regarding the due-process rights of individuals affected by the ban—whether citizens or otherwise—the judges wrote. They also noted "the serious nature of the allegations the States have raised with respect to their religious discrimination claims."
"[A]liens who are in the United States unlawfully…have due process rights as well," the judges' opinion states.
Finally, the judges rejected administration lawyers' contention that the court lacked authority to review Trump's orders.
"The Government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the Order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States. Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the Executive Order, the Government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all. We disagree," the judges wrote.
The only court where Trump could still make his case is the U.S. Supreme Court, currently evenly split between conservative and liberal judges. Trump's nominee, Neil Gorsuch, awaits confirmation by the Senate.
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) has promised to filibuster any Supreme Court nominee who is not Merrick Garland—President Barack Obama's choice, denied a hearing by Republicans last year.
Comments