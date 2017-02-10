Last night the Washington Post reported—in a story crediting seven journalists and citing nine separate sources from multiple U.S. intelligence agencies—that President Donald Trump's top national security adviser, former Defense Intelligence Agency chief Mike Flynn, apparently lied about the nature of his conversations with a Russian diplomat, Sergey Kislyak.
According to the Post report, Flynn and Kislyak discussed the potential "revisit[ing]" of U.S. sanctions on Russia, contrary to Flynn's earlier statements.
The extent to which the Trump team's pre-election contacts with Russian officials reflects untoward foreign influence, as some Democrats allege, remains unclear, but multiple Congressional inquiries are forming to investigate the matter (or to whitewash it, as the case may be).
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, today released a statement addressing the Post story. Wyden's statement reads as follows:
“I have repeatedly pressed the executive branch and FBI Director [James] Comey in particular to provide more information to the American people about Russian interference in our election and any investigations of links between the Russian government and Trump associates,” Wyden said. “These latest reports only underscore the critical importance of a thorough and transparent investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee, including open hearings.”
