Up to 180,000 people were evacuated from the areas surrounding Northern California's Oroville Dam on Sunday, as officials feared a damaged emergency spillway would fail, which would cause massive flooding throughout the area.
This morning, the Cascades Region branch of the American Red Cross sent in backup, in the form of 16 disaster responders, to staff shelters and deliver supplies for the evacuated residents of two counties. Together, those counties have a total area of 1,677 square miles, which is just over the size of Rhode Island.
There are currently more than 4,000 people in Red Cross shelters near the evacuated counties. Oregon and Washington's disaster responders will join the more than 100 Red Cross workers already in the area.
In recent weeks, the area has seen high rain levels, which has rapidly raised the water level at Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, and site of the Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest. According to a state spokesman, the area was at about 225 percent of normal rainfall in Northern California since Oct. 1.
Last Tuesday, a massive hole opened in the main spillway that's used to release extra water. On Saturday, officials began using an emergency spillway. It was the first time it was used since 1968. According to the New York Times, emergency spillways aren't built to the same specifications as main spillways, despite requests from environmental groups to strengthen them.
The spillway began to show signs of eroding on Sunday, which led officials to realize they had to lower the level of the reservoir behind the dam and order evacuations. On Sunday, state officials ordered the evacuation of several counties, including Butte County, Yuba County and the town of Marysville, while Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency order.
Now, officials say they're still releasing 100,000 cubic feet per second—that's about 448 gallons per minute, or five dental office fish tanks—from the spillway, and that no water is going over the emergency spillway at this point, according to the LA Times.
