Both PQN locations will be closed tomorrow to participate in the Day Without Immigrants strike, in support of our immigrant community *our community*. We will also be closed Friday for the general boycott & strike. All employees who are scheduled on these days will be paid. Please join us in this fight for love, equity & inclusion. If you have to spend money anywhere the next couple days, please support local, independent businesses who can't afford to close. Thank you. ❤💙💚💛💜✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻

A post shared by Por Que No Taqueria (@porquenotaqueria) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:22pm PST