"This demo is to draw attention to the fact that the zoo is attempting to whitewash Packy's lifetime of suffering," says Bala Seshasayee who volunteers with Free The Oregon Zoo Elephants. "From the confinement, the abuse with bullhooks and forced breeding, the diseases and finally his untimely death. Since 2008, the zoo has been refusing to let him retire at a sanctuary, without giving him a chance to feel fresh grass under his feet."