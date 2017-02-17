Packy the elephant will be mourned as he lived: surrounded by protesters.
Animal-rights organizations like Portland Animal Advocates and Free The Oregon Zoo Elephants will demonstrate Saturday at the Oregon Zoo during the zoo's memorial for Packy, who was euthanized last week.
Packy had been suffering from a drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis since 2014. At 54, Packy was the oldest male of his species in North America and spent his entire life at the Oregon Zoo.
Throughout his life, Packy's captivity has been publicly scrutinized by animal advocates who wished to see him moved to an elephant sanctuary.
"This demo is to draw attention to the fact that the zoo is attempting to whitewash Packy's lifetime of suffering," says Bala Seshasayee who volunteers with Free The Oregon Zoo Elephants. "From the confinement, the abuse with bullhooks and forced breeding, the diseases and finally his untimely death. Since 2008, the zoo has been refusing to let him retire at a sanctuary, without giving him a chance to feel fresh grass under his feet."
Demonstrators will be assembling in front of the Oregon Zoo on Saturday morning at 9:45 am. The Zoo's celebration of Packy is scheduled to begin at 10 am.
