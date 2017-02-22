Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, who is prevented by term limits from running for re-election next year, reported Feb. 20 making a $2,600 payment to the Seattle political consulting firm Kully Hall Struble, which often runs Oregon political campaigns. Smith is considering running for Portland city commissioner in 2018, against either Dan Saltzman or Nick Fish. Still unanswered is when Smith will resolve a tax lien resulting from unpaid 2012 state income taxes. After the Portland Tribune first reported the then-$37,000 lien in July 2016, Smith said it was a "misunderstanding," but her Feb. 15 pay stub, obtained through a public records request, shows the state is still garnishing $735 from her wages every two weeks (Smith makes about $100,000 a year). Smith's chief of staff, Elizabeth Mazzara, says Smith hasn't made a decision about 2018 and merely hired Kully Hall Struble for communications help. She says Smith's accountant has been working with tax authorities to clear up the lien, a "grindingly slow" process.