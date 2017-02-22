Loretta Smith Mulls City Hall Bid, Still Owes Back Taxes
Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, who is prevented by term limits from running for re-election next year, reported Feb. 20 making a $2,600 payment to the Seattle political consulting firm Kully Hall Struble, which often runs Oregon political campaigns. Smith is considering running for Portland city commissioner in 2018, against either Dan Saltzman or Nick Fish. Still unanswered is when Smith will resolve a tax lien resulting from unpaid 2012 state income taxes. After the Portland Tribune first reported the then-$37,000 lien in July 2016, Smith said it was a "misunderstanding," but her Feb. 15 pay stub, obtained through a public records request, shows the state is still garnishing $735 from her wages every two weeks (Smith makes about $100,000 a year). Smith's chief of staff, Elizabeth Mazzara, says Smith hasn't made a decision about 2018 and merely hired Kully Hall Struble for communications help. She says Smith's accountant has been working with tax authorities to clear up the lien, a "grindingly slow" process.
Tenants' Group Warned Over City Lobbying Rules
Renters' rights group Portland Tenants United championed the groundbreaking city ordinance earlier this month requiring many landlords to cover tenants' moving costs in the event of no-cause evictions or 10 percent rent increases. But the group never registered its lobbying activity even as it had at least 10 contacts with one city office and approached other city officials. That's the allegation in a Feb. 15 letter sent to PTU by city Elections Officer Deborah Scroggin, warning the group about a possible violation of city ethics rules. The city requires organizations to register as lobbyists within three days of spending at least eight hours lobbying or preparing to lobby city officials, even if the groups spend no money. PTU organizer Margot Black says her group was unfamiliar with the requirement. She submitted registration for PTU on Feb. 21.
Wheeler Draws Ire After Violent Arrests
Civil liberties advocates are criticizing the Portland Police Bureau's handling of street protests under Mayor Ted Wheeler. On Feb. 20, riot police arrested 13 protesters at a "Not My President's Day" march downtown. The violent arrests—including police tackling protesters and firing non-lethal projectiles at them—drew outcry from the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon. "Portland Police Bureau policy led to violence against peaceful protesters including young kids and retired public employees," the ACLU wrote. "It was shameful." The criticism comes as protesters and police grow increasingly polarized in the wake of the fatal shooting of black Portland teenager Quanice Hayes on Feb. 9. A police spokesman says protesters need to obtain a city permit for marches. Wheeler says he met with Police Chief Mike Marshman on Feb. 21 to "help create a more positive space for expression and emphasize tactics that de-escalate tensions."
