• "A great spirit of optimism is sweeping, and—you see it—it's sweeping all across the country," President Donald Trump said at a Feb. 18 rally in Florida. One day previously, a Gallup poll found Trump had a historically low approval rating of 40 percent—a 5 percent decline since his inauguration.
• "We've got to keep our country safe…. Look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?" Trump said at the same rally, leading many to assume he had made up another terrorist attack.
• Trump later said he was referring to a Fox News segment on immigrant crime in Sweden. Swedish officials told The New York Times—an "enemy of the American people," according to Trump—that they were more concerned about hate crimes targeting immigrants than immigrants attacking native Swedes.
• "I am the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life," Trump said at a Feb. 16 press conference. Trump then told a Jewish reporter to sit down. "Quiet, quiet, quiet," Trump said. "See, he lied." The reporter had said he believed Trump was not anti-Semitic. He had intended to ask about a wave of bomb threats at synagogues. On Feb. 21, the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect stated: "The antisemitism coming out of this administration is the worst we have ever seen from any administration."
• "You're telling me things I don't even know about…I have to leave," Trump said before walking out of a BBC interview in 2013, after being asked about his longtime business partner Felix Sater. A Russian-born mob associate who spent a year in prison for stabbing a fellow broker in the face, Sater's business cards listed him as a "senior adviser" to Trump. On Feb. 19, the Times reported that Sater was involved in back-channel White House diplomacy with Russia. (see page 10).
