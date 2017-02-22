• "I am the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life," Trump said at a Feb. 16 press conference. Trump then told a Jewish reporter to sit down. "Quiet, quiet, quiet," Trump said. "See, he lied." The reporter had said he believed Trump was not anti-Semitic. He had intended to ask about a wave of bomb threats at synagogues. On Feb. 21, the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect stated: "The antisemitism coming out of this administration is the worst we have ever seen from any administration."