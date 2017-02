Crespin spoke to WW after a rally where hundreds gathered to support renters at the Normandy Apartments, the Cully building where tenants faced a 100 percent rent increase. Crespin said she was feeling cautious about her situation.

“We have the lawyers looking at it,” she says. She believes the owner, listed on official county records as LPRP BRUGGER LLC et al., is waiting to see the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the city ordinance as well as whether the state legislature passes passes proposed legislation to restrict no-cause evictions and overturn a statewide ban on rent control. “Salem trumps everything.”