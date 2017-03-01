A Gresham teenager and refugee from Somalia who was nearly deported under President Obama got good news last week in the Trump era: The U.S. government has granted him permanent residency. Last June, WW told the story of Billal, the now-18-year-old refugee. He was thrown into adult immigration detention for two months because dental X-rays suggested he was more likely an adult than a child when he asked for entry to the U.S. at the Mexican border in 2015. Billal, who asked that his last name not be published for fear of drawing further attention to himself, lacked documents but told agents he was only 17. Officials sent him to Portland under a program for unaccompanied minors but immediately began deportation proceedings. They used the dental records to support their case, violating the government's rules on the use of X-rays. That's over now. "It is really amazing," Billal says. "A lot of people have helped me."