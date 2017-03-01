"Sometimes it's the reverse, to make people—or to make others—look bad," President Donald Trump said, regarding the ongoing wave of terroristic bomb threats and vandalism at Jewish community centers and cemeteries across the country. He reportedly made the comments at the White House to a gathering of state attorneys general Feb. 28. Although his precise meaning was ambiguous, the suggestion—without a shred of evidence—that the threats were anything but anti-Semitic hate crimes and were instead staged to make certain non-Jews "look bad" led to a demand for clarification from the Anti-Defamation League—as well as Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who was present for Trump's remarks. "You don't have to be Jewish to be shocked by a statement like that," Rosenblum, who is Jewish, told WW. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW's parent company.)