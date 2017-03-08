A class action lawsuit filed March 6 in Multnomah County Circuit Court alleges Airbnb discriminates against black Oregonians seeking to rent rooms. The company's policies allow hosts to refuse to rent to anyone who doesn't provide a photo or name. They also allow hosts to screen based on those names and photos. Lawyers asked Airbnb on behalf of the plaintiff, Patricia Harrington, to change its policies and were rebuffed, according to legal filings. "If the public learned that a major hotel chain would not allow guests to book rooms online without the hotel first looking at the guest's photograph and full name, there would be outrage," says Josh Ross, a lawyer with Portland firm Stoll Berne. "In many ways, the new shared economy allows discrimination to continue in a somewhat hidden manner, but the same rules apply." Airbnb spokeswoman Laura Rillos says the lawsuit has no merit.