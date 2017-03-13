“I promise to bring my passion for public schools, a student focus, strategic planning skills, management and budgeting experience, and a ‘can do’ attitude to my board service,” Brim-Edwards said in a statement. “This is a moment of great opportunity for Portland. We need to seize it. We owe it to our students and Portland’s future.”

Brim-Edwards was mentioned last year as possible candidate for the job of interim superintendent, but she never applied for that position.