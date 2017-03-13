Julia Brim-Edwards, a Nike executive and former member of the Portland Public Schools board, announced this morning she will again seek a position on the board in the May 16 election.
Brim-Edwards, who serves as Nike's senior director of global operations and government and public affairs, served on the PPS board from 2001 to 2005. Since leaving the board, she has remained heavily involved in education both as a member of the Oregon Education Investment Board and as a volunteer in several PPS parent-led efforts.
Brim-Edwards, a resident of the Mt. Tabor neighborhood, is seeking the zone 6 position being vacated by current board chairman Tom Koehler.
If elected, she would bring a degree of institutional knowledge and political sophistication that the board badly needs, particularly in view of the departure of three incumbent members.
“I promise to bring my passion for public schools, a student focus, strategic planning skills, management and budgeting experience, and a ‘can do’ attitude to my board service,” Brim-Edwards said in a statement. “This is a moment of great opportunity for Portland. We need to seize it. We owe it to our students and Portland’s future.”
Brim-Edwards was mentioned last year as possible candidate for the job of interim superintendent, but she never applied for that position.
