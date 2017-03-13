Tom Koehler, the current chairman of the board for Portland Public Schools, announced today he will not seek re-election. OPB first reported his decision.
During his four years on the board, the last two as chair, Koehler helped steer the district through the renovations of Roosevelt and Franklin High Schools and the widespread presence of lead in school drinking water.
The lead scandal prompted the departure of the district's longtime superintendent, Carole Smith, last summer.
Koehler and the board recently announced the hiring of Smith's successor, Donyall Dickey, an administrator in the Atlanta school district.
All three incumbents up for reelection this year have decided not to seek office again. Koehler joins his board colleagues Steve Buel and Pam Knowles, who earlier announced they will not seek re-election.
Comments