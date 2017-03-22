Electoral College Reform
I am disgusted by the Oregon Legislature's House Bill 2927 [Murmurs: "Oregon Legislature Weighs Electoral College Reform," WW, March 15, 2017].
It is nothing more than whining by House Democrats over losing the election via the Electoral College. Oh, by the way, Oregon's electoral votes went to Hillary Clinton anyway.
In effect, all it does is discard opposing local votes and yield to the popular vote nationwide. Oregon wants to throw out my vote if I express a more rural perspective than the ultra-liberal urban centers.
The Electoral College was implemented for a reason—to more fairly represent the vote and perspective of people in rural areas that are sparsely populated.
Oregon's constitutional workaround is pure partisan BS. Stick to legislation that actually helps the greater good, rather than trying to rig a future election.
—Darren Ward
Northeast Portland
Support for a national popular vote for president is strong among Republicans, Democrats and independent voters, as well as every demographic in every state surveyed.
Most Americans think it is wrong that the candidate with the most popular votes can lose. We don't allow this in any other election in our representative republic.
—"toto"
Klansman Attends Local Rally
Steven Shane Howard sounds like a real gem of a human being ["A Face in the Crowd," WW, March 15, 2017]. I love how he denies being in the Ku Klux Klan, then threatens the story's writer via Facebook, which has posts contradicting him not being in the KKK.
—"US Guerrilla"
"Knuckleheads"? So Randy Blazak, the point person in Oregon on hate crimes, thinks this escalation in racist activity is no big thing? That's more troubling than a visit from this Klan guy.
—JD Mulvey
Granny Flats for Homeless
This program has the potential to snowball into significant change ["Our House Is Your House," WW, March 15, 2017]. The goal of 300 ADUs is a drop in the bucket, but the genius of this is integrating the homeless into neighborhoods and giving them allies that aren't social workers and service providers.
—"SamWell"
Irish "Slur" Leaves Sour Taste
The ethnic slur of "there's nothing more authentically Irish than getting piss-drunk…" wasn't funny in the 1890s, and it certainly isn't funny today ["The Green Zone," WW, March 15, 2017].
I expected more from a paper that usually is a leader in covering and supporting anti-discrimination in all forms.
—Suzanne Tamiesie, Lake Oswego
