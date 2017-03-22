"Throughout his candidacy, and now within the walls of the White House, President Trump has viciously, repeatedly attacked the media. He has inflamed people's anger toward immigrants, toward religious minorities, toward refugees. And he has undermined or attacked individuals who publicly stand up to him and the shortcomings of his policies," Merkley said. "These are strategies of authoritarian leaders throughout history, and are incompatible with our government. We must call out these strategies, and we must resist these strategies."