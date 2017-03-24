U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) this afternoon announced his party's latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has failed.
"This bill is dead," Walden said, according to The Hill, a publication that covers Congress.
Walden, chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where the American Health Care Act, the GOP replacement for ACA, began its short journey.
He now gets the opportunity to explain to his constituents, who benefited more from the Affordable Care Act than any other Republican-led district in the country, why he tried—and failed—to take away their benefits.
