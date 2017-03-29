Poker Rooms Face Scrutiny
This is a very in-depth, interesting and well-crafted story ["Burning Down the House," WW, March 22, 2017]. Why should the state of Oregon essentially bend over for the Washington card rooms and the Oregon tribes?
People wanted to get their gamble on, so finally, Oregon got smart and allowed legalization and taxation. So now the state has a new revenue stream.
This crackdown on Portland poker clubs is stupid.
The city and state should take Memorial Coliseum and allow a private entrepreneur to build something like Great Wolf Lodge [in Centralia, Wash.], with amusements for kids and gaming for adults. Screw Washington.
—"Jake"
This is another example of dysfunctional city and state government—more laws passed but not enforced. I don't think selective enforcement sends the desired message to the public.
Maybe there should be an automatic grandfather clause; if a law is ignored by enforcement agencies for at least two years, it expires.
—"Seems2Me"
The Portland Meadows card club is low-key and popular. It doesn't seem to harm anyone and amuses many.
Moreover, it provides local folks with work.
—"Clatskanie"
Offer of Affordable Housing
Wow, someone wants to build affordable housing at an affordable price, and the city goes "meh" ["Half Off," WW, March 22, 2017].
Affordable housing on the vast, empty lots along the MAX Orange Line would seem to be a no-brainer. Also east of 82nd Avenue would be prime.
Maybe Rob Justus should run against Chloe Eudaly to see who's the real advocate for affordable housing in this town.
—"babcock123"
I applaud the concept of building more units with less money, but doing so by cutting corners on wages and not meeting energy standards is shortsighted.
Cheaper isn't necessarily better.
—Karstan Lovorn
Speaking as someone who desperately needs one of these apartments, I can say, "Just build them!"
—Dennis Hutchinson
Nurkic Is a Welcome Addition To Blazers
Jusuf Nurkic has really transformed the Blazers into winners ["The Nurk Itch," WW, March 22, 2017]. He doesn't like to lose, and he instills this in every team member by example.
I wish we (the Golden State Warriors) had him. The Cleveland Cavaliers wouldn't stand a chance, and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant would be immortal.
—"Spicey Bacon"
