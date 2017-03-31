A GoFundMe page has been set up in response to horrific threats to an Iranian man living in Troutdale.
On Tuesday, Hasel Afshar came home from a short vacation to find anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant messages scrawled in red spray paint on the wall of his home, as reported by the Portland Tribune.
The messages included a death threat left in the form of a note on his table, weighed down by several bullets in the shape of a cross. It read: "If I see you here next month, I will shoot you and burn your house," according to the Tribune.
Afshar, who actually isn't Muslim, but Baha'i, plans to sell his home and move to Canada or Australia and stay with friends, despite owning his home for the past 11 years.
The attack comes as part of a swell in hate crimes in Oregon. Last week, Buzzfeed and ProPublica reported that Oregonians have reported more hate crimes than anyone in the U.S.
The GoFundMe page, titled "In Solidarity With Hasel Afshar," has already raised more than it's $10,000 goal. The proceeds will go to refugee organizations of Afshar's choosing. The campaign is still accepting donations.
The page is filled with messages from people apologizing for the vandal's actions and telling Afshar that he is welcome here.
