Construction on the Morrison bridge will require three drawbridge openings tonight from 7-11 pm, according to Multnomah County.
Officials estimate the bridge openings could last 20 minutes.
Repair of the bridge's lift span deck, which is currently failing, began Monday morning, closing four of the six available lanes. They will remain closed through October.
There will be several closures of the bicycle and pedestrian path on the south side of the bridge, as well. And for a few weeks in June and late September, the entire bridge will be closed for 7-10 days.
During your commute home tonight, avoid the Morrison Bridge if you can. If you're one of the unfortunate souls stuck on the bridge during it's openings, use this time wisely; call your mom, or something.
