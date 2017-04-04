The "unnamed retailer" that will be taking over AMF Pro Bowling on Southeast Powell Boulevard will be Target, as reported by the Portland Business Journal.
Target has confirmed that they've signed a lease with Vancouver-based MAJ Development Corporation, who purchased the building last August for $4.8 million.
Construction is set to begin after the alley closes this August, when its lease ends.
Last week, AMF 300 released a statement promising to stay open until August, when its lease ends, "and perhaps longer." It wrote that MAJ is requesting a zoning change to allow the national retailer to go in.
But according to the Portland Bureau of Development Services, the address is already zoned for retail, which means the Target is allowed without zoning adjustments. The only application MAJ has pending with BDS is to change the size of the sign.
Renderings of the Target show they plan to keep the vintage bowling sign—which will now read "TARGET."
According to the Portland Business Journal, Target considers the 32,000-square-foot store to be a "small format" location, much like downtown's Galleria location just just 3.5 miles away.
The store is expected to open next summer.
