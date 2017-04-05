Novick's Ideas for City Hall
I agree with most of Steve Novick's comments ["The Outsider," WW, March 29, 2017]. He clearly recognizes the problems with bureau tunnel vision.
It's a shame he didn't set the example of how to behave as a commissioner and look out for the city as a whole, instead of just trying to ram a transport tax down our throats.
—"mwpdx"
Novick, with all due respect, you were part of the problem. You insulted people. You changed direction more often than you changed underwear. The fact that you had never held public office was crystal clear in how you ran things.
Look in the mirror, my friend, then write a story.
—"babcock123"
I still have Novick's bumper sticker on the back of my car, from 2008.
Whenever he's ready, my sticker will still be there.
—Bill Abendroth
Please, No More Swastikas
I was disturbed to open your paper to find a swastika in my face ["Bad Words," WW, March 29, 2017]. While I understand your interest in Portland's graffiti, especially as it relates to our current political climate, I have no idea why you would need to include such an image.
I would guess your readers know what a swastika looks like, and if they don't, the real story lies in an education system that tends to sugarcoat history and the institutional violence implemented and carried out by white people.
I'm sure the bigots who created these tags were thrilled to see your publication endorse such behavior and ideology.
—Mamie Stevenson
What Servers Really Make
I'm a server at one of the best restaurants in Portland and easily have $2,000 in sales a night, make easily $300 a night in tips, and have employer-provided health care ["Hot Tip," WW, March 29, 2017].
I make around $50,000 a year. My bartender and managers make twice that much. So yes, this is a middle-class occupation with competitive adult wages.
Anyone who says it's not probably hasn't worked in the industry, or wasn't working at the same level (part-time barista jobs are not comparable—I know this from experience).
Portland is definitely more lucrative than other places for the restaurant industry.
—Amalia Katherine
Correction
In last week's story on housemade cocktail bitters ("Please, Dear God, Stop Making Your Own Bitters," WW, March 29, 2017), a quote was mistakenly attributed to Jacob Grier of Wayfinder bar. The quote was actually said by a bartender at Bible Club. WW regrets the error.
