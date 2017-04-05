Portland Office of Neighborhood Involvement managers and staff have failed to account for $120,471.95 in credit-card expenditures since March 2016. In all, 33 ONI staffers have access to city-issued credit cards, as did former bureau director Amalia Alarcón de Morris, who resigned last month. City staffers are required to submit all receipts for purchases every month, but ONI as a bureau has failed to account for its staff's spending in 11 of the past 12 months. Interim ONI director David Austin, who has been on the job since March 22, took the unusual step of asking all 33 staff members to turn in their credit cards April 4. Austin says there's "no indication" of any spending improprieties at this point. "We knew there were some issues with the bureau," he says. "This is not an exercise. This is the new order of the day." In January, Mayor Ted Wheeler reassigned the troubled bureau from City Commissioner Amanda Fritz to Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. Fritz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.