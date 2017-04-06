Running on no more than 9 hours of sleep in the past 48 hours, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) delivered some pretty intense political commentary on his official Twitter account.
Referencing today's successful push by Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) to change Senate rules to allow the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, by 50 votes instead of 60, Merkley sounded almost like an ancient Roman senator delivering a melodramatic oratory as barbarian hordes sacked and pillaged the imperial capital.
"The dark deed is done," Merkley wrote. "McConnell has just put a knife into the heart of our We the People republic."
The party-line vote in favor of McConnell's rule change means that Gorsuch will likely be approved by the Senate sometime tomorrow, giving Republicans what is essentially a bonus Supreme Court seat. Last year Senate Republicans, led by McConnell, refused to even give a hearing to Merrick Garland, then-President Barack Obama's nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
It's unclear what the rule change will mean for Trump administration's legislative agenda, to the extent that there is one.
After Merkley's dramatic remarks, Republicans jumped at the chance to point out that Oregon's junior U.S. senator was among the loudest advocates for weakening the filibuster when the other side was in charge.
Indeed, he campaigned on the issue.
Merkley addressed his change in position at a press conference this morning, when asked if he regretted his support for filibuster reform in 2013, at a time when Republicans were using the filibuster rule to block dozens of lower-level Obama nominees. He said:
“We don’t regret it at all and I’ll tell you why. What happened was that the advice and consent tool was used by the Republican team as a tool to inflict damage on President Obama because he was of a different party, and on the judiciary. And they did so repeatedly over several years and intensified it where we couldn’t get a Labor Secretary, we couldn’t get people on the National Labor Relations Board, we couldn’t get a vote on key judges.
“And we negotiated, we pushed, we even had a session in the old Senate chamber where everyone bared their souls, and Republicans said, we know we’re misbehaving, we know we’re destroying the institution, OK, we’ll stop. And then a month later they said there are three seats on the D.C. circuit court, and we’re not going let President Obama have a debate over anyone he appoints, no matter what their background. And that was the first echo if you will, of the steal the seat strategy and that’s what forced us have to change the rule on the — on all nominations except the Supreme Court.
“It’s so important to leave the supermajority in place for the Supreme Court. Other levels make decisions but they get bumped up to the Supreme Court. That’s where the buck stops. You want to have bipartisan buy-in and that’s why we let that rule in place. We did the right thing in 2013.”
McConnell wasn't the only target of Merkley's increasingly blunt derision today. Tweeting at President Trump, Merkley denounced the administration's decision to cut two Environmental Protection Agency programs designed to reduce lead poisoning in children.
"Stupid. Stupid. Stupid," Merkley wrote.
