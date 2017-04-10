The Portland Police Bureau today made public a new tool that will allow citizens to more easily monitor reported crimes by neighborhood and citywide.
The PPB is a proud participant in the Police Data Initiative (PDI). The intent of the PDI is to leverage the use of data to increase transparency, build trust and strengthen accountability. As a participating agency, PPB is committed to making open data accessible to community members. Reported crime is the first dataset to be released as part of this initiative. This site continues to include data and information on: Officer-involved shootings, Calls for Service, Historical Data, Stops Data Collection and Use of Force Data Summaries.
