Fire crews responded to reports of cracks in the structure at the Fifth Avenue Building at 1400 SW Fifth Avenue this afternoon.
Everyone in the 10-story building, which houses eBay, OHSU offices, a 24-Hour Fitness and KinderCare Day Care, among other business was evacuated, as well as all everyone in a two-block radius. Officials say everyone made it out safely.
Witnesses told WW's news partner KATU-TV they heard loud popping sounds shortly before the evacuation.
According to KATU-TV, the siding started to detach from the exterior of the 10-story structure, which is on the fourth floor along the elevator shaft.
Both the Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman and an engineer who's not affiliated with the city, say the damage is likely to the building's facade, and isn't structural.
There's no word yet on when people will be allowed back inside.
UPDATE 2:10 pm:
Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson Dylan Riviera says streets are now reopening. Previously, 4th and 5th and Clay and Columbia were closed; they are now back open. All closed roads should be back open in the next hour. TriMet will have one stop closed between 4th and 5th on Columbia, but is expected to be open everywhere else.
Commissioner Dan Saltzman says people are allowed to go inside to gather belongings, but aren't allowed to go back to work yet.
The building has been deemed "structurally sound."
Saltzman also says the city doesn't have any plans to inspect the building; that's up to the building owners.
We typically rely on the building owners to bring their own engineer in," he says in a press conference this afternoon. "But we want to see the reports."
