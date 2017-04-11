“In-home care support is absolutely critical to keeping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities out of institutions and living in their family homes,” said Tom Stenson, attorney with Disability Rights Oregon in statement. “By cutting these services, DHS increases the risk of isolation and segregation in violation of one of the central tenets of the Americans with Disabilities Act: the right of people with disabilities to live in the most integrated setting possible.”

The lawsuit seeks to have the state restore the level of services the plaintiffs and other affected Oregonians received prior to DHS changing service levels on Sept. 1, 2016.

The Oregon Department of Justice, which will represent DHS in court, does not comment on pending litigation.