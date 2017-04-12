Last July, Multnomah County placed Impact NW, one of its biggest nonprofit contractors, on a "get-well plan" because Impact's financial situation was so dire.

Impact had just signed contracts to run the Schools Uniting Neighborhood program at nine public schools, for which it would be paid more than $7 million over the next five years. But the county was worried about the agency's survival—and placed it on six months' probation to rectify its finances.

Eight months later, according to records obtained by WW, Impact NW is still struggling.

"February was not a stellar month," wrote Impact's chief financial officer, Kevin Washington, in an April 3 email to county officials.

The monthly figures showed continued losses, leaving Impact $260,000 behind target for the year to date. That's a significant shortfall in an annual budget of $12.3 million.