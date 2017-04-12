Future in Doubt for Forest
This is Oregon, where we are still debating whether we should clear-cut old-growth trees on public land in 2017 ["This Land Is Your Land," WW, April 5, 2017].
Half of the Elliott State Forest is made up of stands over 100 years old, but there is plenty of money to be made from thinning the younger stands.
The Department of State Lands confused its obligation to make money off the Elliott with "maximize revenue." Maximize in their minds meant selling it off to private logging interests.
The state should keep it in public ownership, set aside the remaining old growth for permanent protection, and focus timber harvest on the younger stands.
—"Deschutes Redside"
Until the state of Oregon or the timber companies can figure out a way to have a vertically integrated timber industry here in the Northwest, and until timber companies start opening their lands back up to free public access, it doesn't seem worth it to me to cut down our last big trees and ship them across the Pacific.
—"Mike A."
"Dreamer" Faces Deportation
The focus of this article was a small baggie of weed from high school, yet Luis Gerado Zazueta was to appear in court for a DUII from not so long ago ["Deported for a Dime Bag," WW, April 5, 2017].
Sorry, but as someone whose family has welcomed green-card holders as well as legal foreign immigrants, I have no sympathy for this guy.
—"TC"
I am all for helping Dreamers if possible. Being here illegally was not of their doing, and they are as American as the rest of us.
I would be far more concerned about the charge of DUII, which is a real scourge of our society.
—"mspadorchard"
Biker Group Provides Security for Walden
It is not legal to act as security in Oregon without a license from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training ["Mild Hogs," WW, April 5, 2017].
These rogue bikers are breaking the law, as well as attempting to suppress multiple constitutionally protected rights. This is banana republic behavior.
—Paul Fielding
Corrections
Last week's story on a group of bikers standing guard during a protest outside U.S. Rep. Greg Walden's Bend office ("Mild Hogs," WW, April 5, 2017) incorrectly identified the group asked to act as security by Central Oregon Veterans Outreach. The group was actually the Central Oregon Veterans Council.
Last week's cover story ("This Land Is Your Land," WW, April 5, 2017) misidentified the town of Lakeside, Ore., as Lakeview.
WW regrets the errors.
Letters to the editor must include the author's street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words.
Submit to: 2220 NW Quimby St., Portland, OR 97210.
Email: mzusman@wweek.com.
Comments