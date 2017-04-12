The long, strange trip that is campaign finance reform in Oregon took a new turn last week, when the Multnomah County Commission voted to send a ballot measure voters passed last November to Multnomah County Circuit Court to see if it violates the Oregon Constitution. Assistant county attorney Katherine Thomas explained that "questions have been raised about the constitutionality of this measure." The court "validation proceeding" is supposed to address those questions. Oregon is one of a handful of states with no limits on campaign contributions. The new measure, now part of the county charter, limits contributions from individuals and political action committees in county races to $500 and requires disclosure of sponsors of political ads. Dan Meek, a longtime public interest lawyer who helped write the measure, criticized county commissioners for sending it to court rather than simply defending the legality of the limits in the event they are challenged. "The county attorney is obligated to defend the laws enacted by the voters, and what this is proposing to do is to not defend what the voters have done," Meek testified. "I find that to be extremely alarming." Proponents of the measure, which passed by a wide margin, will gather at the County Commission meeting at 9:30 am Thursday, April 13.