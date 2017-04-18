The Jordan Cove project was originally conceived as an LNG-import terminal more than a decade ago but bountiful natural gas supplies caused a switch to proposed exports. Environmentalists have battled against Jordan Cove and other proposed LNG export facilities near Astoria, which have fallen by the wayside. The prospect of 2,000 construction jobs associated with Jordan Cove has proven attractive to trade unions and to others in the economically-depressed south coast.