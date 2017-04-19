Eudaly's Incomplete Story
Chloe Eudaly claims the fact that her father was driving drunk—and killed a child and his mother doing so—does not detract in any way from her point, and that the point "remains unchanged." ["What She Left Out," WW, April 12, 2017.]
That's an interesting statement, because technically it is true: Her point is no less valid now than before the truth came out.
Yet anyone with a moral compass instinctively knows it was wrong to exploit those deaths to advance a political agenda, however worthwhile that agenda may have been.
It reveals a singular lack of empathy for the suffering of others, and it shines a troubling light on the woman we elected to bring compassion and justice to the City Council.
—"Monsieur Abderrhaman"
This is not news. It was an anecdote demonstrating Eudaly's familiarity with problem tenants, an event that coincided with the fatal collision. It's not as if she were blaming the other driver or the tenant or the water cycle for the accident, or saying that passing renter protections will prevent car collisions.
When did WW become a tabloid paper? Or is that a silly question.
—"peripatetictrash"
Chloe, I voted for you, but I find the fact that you used this "personal anecdote" to beat down the political opposition to be very disturbing and manipulative. "Bad tenants," "tight curve," "rainy day"? More like "drunk driver," "excessive speed," "two innocent lives taken."
It's an insensitive revision of fact for self-serving purposes. If you sweep this under the rug now, it's going to resurface at election time.
—"NW Guy"
Tax Break for Homebuyers
Almost any deduction-based tax scheme will benefit higher earners by definition, because you need income from which to deduct in order to take advantage of it ["Bought and Sold," WW, April 12, 2017]. So that part of the analysis really isn't very illuminating or helpful.
With lending standards as tight as they are, and with large money interests competing in the single-family home market, this seems like a fairly modest and sensible policy designed to assist first-time homebuyers compete in the housing market. Better them buying homes than an investment firm, no?
—"pdan"
If this were targeted to first-time homebuyers who genuinely need help saving for a down payment, it might be worth a conversation.
You'd still have to convince me we need to provide more incentive to buy a home than we already do, especially when so many renters get no public handout, and we have way too many Oregonians sleeping in doorways and cars.
—"michael pdx"
