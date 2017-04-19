Two of the field generals in the wars between Oregon business and organized labor are fading away. Sandra McDonough, CEO of the Portland Business Alliance, has told many people she will retire after this year, her 13th at the helm of the city's largest business group. McDonough, a former utility executive and newspaper reporter, is going out on a high note. She's the 2017 recipient of the Glenn L. Jackson Leadership Award, given each year by Willamette University's Atkinson Graduate School of Management in memory of Jackson, a legendary Oregon power broker in the 1960s and '70s. Another state leader—and McDonough's sometime nemesis—Our Oregon executive director Ben Unger, is also stepping down. Unger will relocate to Atlanta following the legislative session, ending three years atop the public-employee, union-backed advocacy group that dominated statewide ballot measures for years until a bruising loss on Measure 97 last year. Unger says he's not sure what he'll do in Georgia or who will replace him. "We haven't made those plans, yet," he says.