“While the behavioral health agencies are accepting a higher number of clients, there has not been a corresponding increase in behavioral health professionals to maintain the level of services,” the report says. “This has led to an increase in caseloads for behavioral health professionals and has markedly decreased access to care for clients, as there simply is not enough time in a workday to accommodate caseloads as high as 110 clients per provider.”

AFSCME, whose function is to improve the compensation and working conditions for members and prospective members, also found that the pay for front-line workers is also lagging behind inflation (shown below as CPI-W) and far behind the compensation of the CEO’s of the non-profits of the mental healthcare providers.

Although AFSCME’s direct interest is improving working conditions, the union’s report highlights the real impact on patients of a system that still provides far too little service to people in need.