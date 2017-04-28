The family of Juana Elena Valdez, who fell to her death from the roof of the Standard Insurance Center in August 2015, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the company that provided security for the downtown Portland building.
The lawsuit, filed April 27, claims negligence on the part of AlliedBarton Security Services allowed Valdez, 46, access to the roof of the 27-story building located at 900 Southwest 5th Ave., leading to her death. Access to the roof from a stairwell is typically locked.
Valdez had a history of mental illness but her family says that one of AlliedBarton's guards told police conflicting stories about the circumstances of her death, which was ruled a suicide. The guard was not charged with any crime.
The Valdez family is seeking $505,000 in damages. An AlliedBarton spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Comments