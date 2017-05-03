WW's May Endorsements
Portland Public Schools has shown it is not a good manager of its buildings ["The Fixer-Upper Election," WW, April 26, 2017]. The public should vote no on the bond measure until PPS can show taxpayers it can produce better graduation rates and control its spending.
It is crazy that PPS thinks fixing old buildings is the right economic solution, with many buildings over 70 years old. This is not This Old House Portland style.
It would be better to consolidate the number of buildings by constructing new schools that meet building standards. It is far cheaper to run new buildings than to continually ask voters for more bond money for additional remodel fixes.
—Steve Jay
I wish WW had endorsed Virginia LaForte for the Portland School Board. She has just the energy, tenacity, leadership and smarts PPS needs. The fact that she has experienced firsthand what it's like to be up against PPS bureaucracy, and kept at it—for years—speaks volumes.
We now have a bond on the ballot to address the urgent health and safety needs she called out as a concerned parent. She will bring that needed parent-advocate perspective to the board.
—Lisa Zuniga
I believe WW made a serious mistake not endorsing Jamila Singleton Munson for the School Board. A successful board member is not determined by knowing the minutiae of PPS's work or having "shown up" to serve on committees.
The success of the district begins with the leadership of those on the board, meaning their ability to identify the challenges the district faces and build agreement on lasting solutions. Diverse perspectives are especially needed to meet the needs of all children. The clear choice on those criteria is Munson.
—Doug Capps
If one were to take seriously WW's premise that this is the "fix it" election with regard to PPS, why would anyone vote for School Board candidate Julia Brim-Edwards, who had one shot already and fixed nothing?
It's the same question regarding Scott Bailey, who has been around for years, though not in an elected position, and ignored the district's lead issues.
—"round up the usual suspects"
Threat of Violence Cancels Parade
Let all the far-right wackos and far-left wackos fight it out. Then the rest of us can go back to living in peace [Murmurs: "Brewing Street Brawl Derails Parade Plans," WW, April 26, 2017].
America is not North Korea. We're not ruled by one family. You get another chance to elect the person you want 3.75 years from now. Until then, stay off the freeways and streets, or else face the consequences of your actions.
—"Jake"
