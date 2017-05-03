During his 2016 campaign, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made a high-profile pledge to ensure a shelter bed for everyone living on Portland streets by the end of 2018. In announcing his first proposed budget more than a year later, Wheeler insists he's living up to that campaign promise. "My budget makes the largest-ever investments to address homelessness, by investing more than $25 million to the Joint Office of Homeless Services, matching the county's generous commitment," Wheeler said May 1. But budget documents show the investment he's proposing is not a record—it's $300,000 less than the city has contributed this year—and none of it is dedicated to adding shelter beds. A memo from the joint office shows Wheeler's budget may, in fact, cause a reduction in shelter beds. He's increasing funds to shutting down and cleaning up after homeless camps. "I'm hopeful that the other commissioners and members of our community will push for more funding to address this emergency," says County Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury.