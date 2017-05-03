Wheeler Reduces City's Shelter Spending
During his 2016 campaign, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made a high-profile pledge to ensure a shelter bed for everyone living on Portland streets by the end of 2018. In announcing his first proposed budget more than a year later, Wheeler insists he's living up to that campaign promise. "My budget makes the largest-ever investments to address homelessness, by investing more than $25 million to the Joint Office of Homeless Services, matching the county's generous commitment," Wheeler said May 1. But budget documents show the investment he's proposing is not a record—it's $300,000 less than the city has contributed this year—and none of it is dedicated to adding shelter beds. A memo from the joint office shows Wheeler's budget may, in fact, cause a reduction in shelter beds. He's increasing funds to shutting down and cleaning up after homeless camps. "I'm hopeful that the other commissioners and members of our community will push for more funding to address this emergency," says County Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury.
Ryan Deckert Eyes Washington County Chair
One of the biggest anachronisms in Oregon politics—Republican control of the Washington County commission—could soon come under fire. Washington County is the state's economic engine, home to Nike, Intel and other high-paying employers. The state's second-largest county long ago turned blue: Democrats now outnumber Republicans 39 percent to 24 percent. Yet the county commission, although nonpartisan, is all-male and majority Republican. That could change next year, when incumbent chairman Andy Duyck, a Republican, steps down after his second term. Eyeing the post, say multiple sources, is Ryan Deckert, president of the Oregon Business Association and a former state lawmaker. A business-friendly Democrat, Deckert fits the county's new profile, and he may need a new job when the OBA merges with Associated Oregon Industries later this year. Deckert could not be reached for comment.
Homeless Advocate Michael Stoops Dies
Michael Stoops, director of community organizing for the National Coalition for the Homeless, died May 1 at age 67. Three decades ago, Stoops was a major figure in Portland. He led the Burnside Community Council, which ran a variety of homeless services, including an East Burnside Street homeless center named Baloney Joe's. In 1987, Stoops helped galvanize support for congressional legislation that brought billions of dollars to the homeless in subsequent decades. But that same year, WW published a cover story that reported Stoops regularly had sex with homeless boys under age 18 who'd come to Baloney Joe's seeking assistance. Stoops' allies tried to discredit the story, which included numerous on-the-record sources and evidence from Stoops' medical records. An independent investigation confirmed WW's reporting, and Stoops resigned immediately. "I do not want my own mistakes to be used as an excuse for anyone to withhold support for a cause I believe in," Stoops said after the report was released. He left Portland for Washington, D.C., and was never charged criminally.
