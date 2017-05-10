WW first brought Holden's actions to public attention with a 2015 cover story. The story explained that although she ran one of the state's largest and oldest foster care nonprofits and received premiums for accepting hard-to-place children, Holden was chronically short of money to pay for children's basic needs, including food, toilet paper and sanitary supplies; that she regularly failed to pay employees; and that although her organization had been given valuable properties by Multnomah County, she was in danger of losing property to foreclosure.