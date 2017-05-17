A proposed Portland tax on big businesses to fight climate change would raise $50 million a year for projects such as solar roofs and community food gardens in low-income neighborhoods, according to the group's promotional literature obtained by WW. Last week, the paper broke the story that City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly had teamed up with environmental and social justice advocates to craft a 1 percent gross receipts tax on Portland revenues of businesses with more than $1 billion in annual sales nationally if they do at least $500,000 of business in the city. Backers offered limited details last week, saying the tax would raise at least $10 million a year. But they circulated a flier that says the tax would raise even more—and with incentives could leverage $200 million a year for projects to reduce greenhouse gases. It also says the tax would apply chiefly to retailers ("McDonald's, Starbucks, Walmart") and has 68 percent voter support. Backers say revenue estimates are preliminary. "Nothing is confirmed," says Jo Ann Hardesty, director of the NAACP of Portland and a spokeswoman for the initiative. The proposal could go to the City Council or Portland voters as soon as May 2018.