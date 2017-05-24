Gov. Kate Brown never stopped campaigning after winning the election last November to serve the remainder of former Gov. John Kitzhaber's term, and the 2018 governor's race is already beginning. Last week, American Bridge, a Washington, D.C.-based super PAC, posted a list of job opportunities online, saying the group is "hiring tracker/field-researchers in Oregon to hold Republican gubernatorial candidates accountable for their public statements and actions." Trackers now follow candidates in many competitive races in hopes of catching them on video making mistakes, like the one in the 2010 governor's race, for instance, when a cellphone video captured Republican Chris Dudley's damaging remarks on the minimum wage in a close race. Brown's campaign manager, Thomas Wheatley, says neither the campaign nor the governor knows anything about hiring a tracker. Dawn Le, a spokeswoman for American Bridge, says that's as it should be—because, as a super PAC, the group must act independently of campaigns. "We are investing early nationwide," Le says. "I hope she knows nothing about what we're doing—she's not supposed to."