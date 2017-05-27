Two different campaigns are raising money for the men stabbed with a knife yesterday on a MAX train near Hollywood, after coming to the defense of two women who were being subjected to a litany of racist and anti-Muslim slurs.

In less than 24 hours, they have raised more than $125,000.

When multiple men intervened on the women’s behalf, the assailant reportedly pulled out a knife and slashed two men’s throats, according to witnesses. A third stabbing victim was nonfatally injured.

Known white supremacist John Jeremy Christian has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder, among other crimes.

Calling the murdered men “TriMet Heroes,” restaurateur Nick Zukin has stepped forward to spearhead a Gofundme page to raise money for the men’s families.

The two men have been identified as retired army veteran and city employee Ricky John Best, and recent Reed College grad Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche. On the fundraiser page, Zukin writes:

“Two men were killed today because they stood up for two Muslim women who were being harassed on Tri-Met by a racist, Another was injured. They are heroes, yet their families are not only going to be faced with the pain of losing people they love, but with financial hardships from their passings. I’ve started this GoFundMe to help them with costs as a result of their deaths and injuries. All donations will go to the victim’s families.

Another crowdsourcing page has been set up to help pay the medical bills of the third victim, admitted to the hospital in critical condition yesterday.