Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler today asked the federal government to revoke permits for two "free speech" rallies planned by right-wing groups, saying the events would further inflame a city where a white supremacist is charged with murdering two people.
Events held around Portland this spring by the alt-right"—a collection of online agitators and white nationalists—have repeatedly turned into violent political standoffs between extremists on the left and right. The accused murderer, Jeremy Joseph Christian, was an enthusiastic participant.
Wheeler said he would not issue permits for the next two events, both planned for next week by Vancouver, Wash. online provocateur Joey Gibson. He said the federal government had permitted one rally in Terry Shrunck Plaza, which is federally owned, and asked the feds to revoke permission.
"Our city is in mourning," Wheeler said, "our community's anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already difficult situation… I am calling on every elected leader in Oregon, every legal agency, every level of law enforcement to stand with me in preventing another tragedy."
It is not a symbolic gesture. Unpermitted marches are the rationale that the Portland Police Bureau has used to crack down on political rallies on the left, deploying tear gas and stun grenades. Wheeler's statement raises the prospect of riot police trying to shut down a coalition of right-wing extremists that includes biker groups, militia men and celebrity brawlers.
Antifascist groups had already pledged to shut down the next scheduled event, a "free speech" rally planned for June 4 that has attracted some of the biggest names in the alt-right. Faceoffs between alt-right and antifa groups, resembling something like livestreamed gang rumbles, have become increasingly common in Portland and nationwide since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
On Friday, that political violence turned into an act of horror, as Christian—a fringe figure even by the standards of the alt-right—allegedly cut the throats of three men who tried to stop his anti-Muslim abuse of two teenage girls on a rush-hour MAX train. Two of them died. A third is in the hospital.
Wheeler's statement today begins by honoring those three men, and ends by asking Portlanders to honor them with their choices in coming days.
On Friday three men Rick Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, and Micah Fletcher stood up against bigotry and hatred. Two paid with their lives. A third was seriously injured.
Our community remains in shock and mourning. But we are also tremendously grateful to our heroes and their families for their selflessness and heroism. They will serve to inspire us to be the loving, courageous people we are meant to be.
As Mayor, I wanted to update you on a few developments:
1) I have reached out to all of the victims and their families, including the two women who were terrorized and subjected to such hatred and bigotry. I have offered my unconditional assistance and support, day or night.
2) I have confirmed that the City of Portland has NOT and will not issue any permits for the alt right events scheduled on June 4th or June 10th. The Federal government controls permitting for Shrunk Plaza, and it is my understanding that they have issued a permit for the event on June 4th.
3) I am calling on the federal government to IMMEDIATELY REVOKE the permit(s) they have issued for the June 4th event and to not issue a permit for June 10th. Our City is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already difficult situation.
4) I am appealing to the organizers of the alt-right demonstrations to CANCEL the events they have scheduled on June 4th and June 10th. I urge them to ask their supporters to stay away from Portland. There is never a place for bigotry or hatred in our community, and especially not now.
5) I am calling on every elected leader in Oregon, every legal agency, every level of law enforcement to stand with me in preventing another tragedy.
6) When and if the time is right for them, I would like to work with the families to find an appropriate way to permanently remember their sacrifice and honor their courage. Their heroism is now part of the legacy of this great city and I want future generations to remember what happened here, and why, so that it might serve to both eradicate hatred and inspire future generations to stand up for the right values like Rick, Taliesin, and Micah did last week.
