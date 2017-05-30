A defiant Jeremy Joseph Christian, the accused murderer of two men who confronted his anti-Muslim screed on a MAX train, appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court for arraignment this afternoon and continued to espouse his radical beliefs.
"Get out if you don't like free speech," Christian shouted at the crowd gathered in the courtroom, which included the families of the MAX killing victims and the attack's survivor, Micah David-Cole Fletcher.
"Death to the enemies of America," he continued. "You call it terrorism. I call it patriotism."
The hearing was interrupted by at least one person who entered the courtroom screaming at court officials and police that they were protecting a killer.
Left-wing protesters, including longtime racial-justice activist Teressa Raiford, gathered in the hall outside the courtroom, joined by friends of the slaying victims. Several of them wore emblems of antifascist, or antifa, groups.
They were met by about 10 police officers, whom the protesters peppered with verbal abuse, calling them Nazi sympathizers. "Who are you protecting?" the protesters asked. "Why didn't you shoot him?"
Comments