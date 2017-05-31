Last Friday, a man riding the MAX in Northeast Portland stabbed three passengers who tried to stop him from hurling racial and anti-Muslim insults at women on the train. Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and John Best were killed. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, is expected to survive. The alleged killer is Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, a white supremacist who has pledged to eradicate Jews and Muslims. Here's a sampling of the responses.
Justine Seidel, via Facebook: "I can't believe this is happening in Portland. You hear about things like this elsewhere in the country and think you're protected in some kind of enclave filled with same-thinking people, but it's happening everywhere now. Evil rising from dormancy."
Colin Fournier Maloney, in reply to Seidel: "Why would you think this wouldn't happen in Portland? It's the whitest town of its size in the country. The city, and state, have a long history of racial exclusion, abuse, and terrorism. It's a big reason I left."
Marcus Solomon, via Facebook: "Please learn from the situation that it is very dangerous to confront any type of deranged man in an enclosed space like a subway. You will trigger their primitive animal paranoia response since they are unbalanced."
Alicia Al-Ashkar Hunter, in reply to Solomon: "Always confront. Always stand up, never be scared. It's worth it."
New York Daily News columnist Shaun King, via Facebook: "Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and Ricky Best. My heroes. You are martyrs in the movement against racism and bigotry and Islamophobia in America. For this generation, you are our Mississippi Freedom Riders."
Peter Beinart, contributing Atlantic.com editor, via Twitter: "Call me crazy but had a Muslim killed two white Christians in Portland I suspect our president would have said something."
Asha Deliverance, Namkai Meche's mother, in a letter to Donald Trump published in The Washington Post: "Our family grieves, but we are proud that through his selfless action he, along with the other two men, has changed the world, when in the face of hate he did not hesitate to act with love. I ask you, Mr. President, to take action at this time…Please condemn any acts of violence, which result directly from hate speech & hate groups."
President Donald Trump, via Twitter on May 29: "The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them."
Nahal Toosi, on Politico: "Trump…was active on Twitter over the weekend, but it wasn't until Monday morning that the Republican president tweeted about Friday's killings in Portland. And that was through his official White House account, which is thought to be handled by an aide, not the personal one Trump often uses himself and which has far more followers."
Letters to the editor must include the author's street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words.
Submit to: 2220 NW Quimby St., Portland, OR 97210.
Comments