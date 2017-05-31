Last Friday, a man riding the MAX in Northeast Portland stabbed three passengers who tried to stop him from hurling racial and anti-Muslim insults at women on the train. Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche and John Best were killed. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, is expected to survive. The alleged killer is Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, a white supremacist who has pledged to eradicate Jews and Muslims. Here's a sampling of the responses.



Justine Seidel, via Facebook: "I can't believe this is happening in Portland. You hear about things like this elsewhere in the country and think you're protected in some kind of enclave filled with same-thinking people, but it's happening everywhere now. Evil rising from dormancy."