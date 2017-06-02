Portland is given a lot of superlatives loosely based in fact.
Well, here's one that's based in Census data: Portland is second in the nation for the fastest rideshare growth. The only city beating us? Austin, Texas.
According to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau about "nonemployer firms," also known as gig economy work, 2015 saw major growth for ridesharing all over the country.
From 2010 to 2014, there was a 69 percent increase in the ground transportation section of nonemployer firms. But in 2015 alone, there was a 63 percent increase in firms, as tracked by Brookings Metro.
Portland was second on the list of the 50 metropolitan areas with the most growth, showing triple the growth in non-employer firms in 2015, after a slow start in 2013 and 2014. Following Portland, (which includes Vancouver and Hillsboro) is Sacramento, Pittsburgh, Riverside, Calif. and Las Vegas.
The bottom of the list has Buffalo, NY, the New York-New Jersey-Newark area and Minneapolis.
Comments