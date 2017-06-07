Legislation that would award Oregon electoral votes in presidential elections to the winner of the national popular vote has passed the Oregon House for the fourth time in five years. This year, Senate President Peter Courtney, who has blocked the legislation in years past, has proposed a compromise: send the issue to the voters. But supporters of the measure would prefer to scrap the idea rather than see a ballot referral. "National Popular Vote is absolutely not supportive of a referral of the bill that just passed the House," says Justin Martin, a lobbyist for the effort. "Ten other states and D.C. have passed this bill without referring it to the voters, just like the founders intended."