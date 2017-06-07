In the wake of the May 26 MAX killings, Mayor Ted Wheeler asked the federal government to revoke permits for a June 4 "free speech" rally. The feds said no. Meanwhile, local and national publications have tried to piece together how exactly Jeremy Christian turned into a white supremacist and alleged killer ("Who Radicalized Jeremy Christian?" WW, May 31, 2017). Here's a sampling of the responses.



"Baneblade" on wweek.com: "Once again, we see the Left showing just how much respect it has for Freedom of Speech, which is to say none at all. Wheeler is such a hypocrite."